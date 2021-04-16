$253.68 Million in Sales Expected for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) will post $253.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Redfin’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $251.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $256.60 million. Redfin reported sales of $191.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Redfin will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $2.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $244.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.11 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist raised their target price on Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research downgraded Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wedbush raised their target price on Redfin from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Redfin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.06.

Shares of RDFN traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.91. The company had a trading volume of 609,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,727. Redfin has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $98.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of -137.82 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.61.

In related news, Director James Slavet sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total transaction of $657,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $234,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,839,243.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,350 shares of company stock valued at $4,575,048 over the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at about $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at about $697,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Redfin by 2,708.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 172,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 166,079 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Redfin by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 644,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,158,000 after purchasing an additional 38,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

