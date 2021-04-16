$2.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.34 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.38. Skyworks Solutions reported earnings of $1.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full year earnings of $10.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.90 to $10.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.90 to $11.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWKS. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.20.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 34.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 11.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,110 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 43.1% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 49,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after acquiring an additional 14,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 56.4% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $190.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,263,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,540. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.09. The company has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $88.08 and a twelve month high of $195.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

