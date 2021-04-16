10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $102.75 Million

Brokerages predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) will announce $102.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for 10x Genomics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $106.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $100.61 million. 10x Genomics reported sales of $71.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will report full year sales of $495.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $486.39 million to $500.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $688.12 million, with estimates ranging from $672.60 million to $707.53 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover 10x Genomics.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($3.59). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $112.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.20 million.

TXG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.70.

In related news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.76, for a total value of $1,340,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 479,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,731,687.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.89, for a total transaction of $3,160,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,593,411.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,416 shares of company stock valued at $31,828,544 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,071,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,389 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,163,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,510 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,568,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,080,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,034,000 after acquiring an additional 79,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 856,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,250,000 after acquiring an additional 177,172 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

10x Genomics stock traded up $3.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $196.13. The company had a trading volume of 555,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,058. 10x Genomics has a 12-month low of $66.26 and a 12-month high of $203.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.28 and a beta of 1.39.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

