0xBitcoin (0xBTC) One Day Volume Tops $567,766.00

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One 0xBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00001731 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar. 0xBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $6.31 million and approximately $567,766.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00067928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00019632 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $468.39 or 0.00736832 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001573 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.00088819 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00033436 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 40.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,761.70 or 0.05917615 BTC.

About 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin is a coin. It launched on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 coins and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 coins. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

0xBitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

