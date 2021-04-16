$0.42 EPS Expected for Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.39. Atlantic Capital Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 320%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.33 million.

ACBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. G.Research lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist increased their target price on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACBI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 133,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 60,512 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 13,070 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 346,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $703,000. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,802. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $25.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.74 and a 200-day moving average of $17.78. The stock has a market cap of $501.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlantic Capital Bancshares (ACBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.