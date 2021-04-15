Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Sets New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $27.69 and last traded at $27.93, with a volume of 5032 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.46.

Specifically, insider James Priour sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $26,533.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,477.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathryn O’driscoll sold 786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total transaction of $27,289.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,704.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,121 shares of company stock valued at $276,979 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZYME. Raymond James set a $74.00 target price on Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Zymeworks from $71.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.82.

The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.39 and its 200-day moving average is $43.11.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $15.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.16 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a negative net margin of 569.13%. Equities analysts forecast that Zymeworks Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,142 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zymeworks by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 371,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,314,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Zymeworks by 32.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 108,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after acquiring an additional 26,276 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 277.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 17,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

About Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME)

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

