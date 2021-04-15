Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Short Interest Update

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a decrease of 68.2% from the March 15th total of 100,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS ZURVY opened at $41.09 on Thursday. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $27.79 and a 1-year high of $44.55. The company has a market capitalization of $61.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.19.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ZURVY shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Zurich Insurance Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Zurich Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zurich Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

