Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Director Sells $8,937,769.32 in Stock

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Director Thomas D. Campion sold 190,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $8,937,769.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 996,703 shares in the company, valued at $46,874,942.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas D. Campion also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zumiez alerts:

On Monday, April 12th, Thomas D. Campion sold 100 shares of Zumiez stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $4,700.00.

Shares of Zumiez stock opened at $45.19 on Thursday. Zumiez Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.76 and a twelve month high of $49.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.55.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $331.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.27 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Zumiez from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.40.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Zumiez in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Zumiez in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000. 80.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.