Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) CFO Ann Marie Cotter Sells 58,332 Shares

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) CFO Ann Marie Cotter sold 58,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $67,665.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,332 shares in the company, valued at $38,665.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Zomedica stock opened at $1.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.14. Zomedica Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $2.91.

Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zomedica stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 285,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Zomedica as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Zomedica Company Profile

Zomedica Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. Its lead drug product candidate is ZM-007, an oral suspension formulation of metronidazole for the treatment of acute diarrhea in small dog breeds and puppies.

