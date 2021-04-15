Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $763,474,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,036,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,046 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,645,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,823 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,720,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,599 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,634,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Bank of America raised Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.08.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $163.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.39, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 27.47%.

In other Zoetis news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 7,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

