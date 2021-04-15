Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Rating Increased to Outperform at Northland Securities

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) was upgraded by stock analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $200.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $165.00. Northland Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.83.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $168.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $107.21 and a fifty-two week high of $170.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.77. The company has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a PE ratio of 1,052.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.4% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at about $435,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 49.6% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 3,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at about $576,000. Finally, VeraBank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.5% in the first quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 2,108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

