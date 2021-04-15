Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Research analysts at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $179.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZG. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.96.

Shares of ZG opened at $139.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.06 and a beta of 1.31. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $32.77 and a twelve month high of $212.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.32 and a 200-day moving average of $133.74. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.17 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verde Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 16,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth $79,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth $232,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth $4,922,000. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth $421,000. 25.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offers various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sale of homes; title and escrow services; title insurance products and services; and mortgage loans.

