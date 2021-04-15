Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Trading Up 8.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) rose 8.7% on Tuesday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $60.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $44.36 and last traded at $43.92. Approximately 11,534 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 280,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.42.

ZNTL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush started coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

In other news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 24,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,064,126.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,035,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,907,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 64,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $2,803,927.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,743,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,719,292.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,542 shares of company stock worth $5,906,013.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNTL. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.77.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

