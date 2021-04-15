Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($4.47) Per Share

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.47) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($4.77). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($3.93) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.06).

ZNTL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

Shares of ZNTL stock opened at $47.01 on Thursday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $61.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.77.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 64,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $2,803,927.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,743,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,719,292.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 4,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $213,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,542 shares of company stock worth $5,906,013.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 137.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,275,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,141 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,952,000 after purchasing an additional 230,881 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 834,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,341,000 after buying an additional 63,678 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 282,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after buying an additional 138,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,283,000 after acquiring an additional 24,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

