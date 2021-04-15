Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Receives $142.86 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.86.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZEN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.82. 484,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.79 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.94. Zendesk has a 1 year low of $66.46 and a 1 year high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.38 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that Zendesk will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zendesk news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $6,829,582.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 833,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,797,713.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $738,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,814.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,535 shares of company stock worth $17,946,400 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,294,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,043,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,316 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,992,606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $285,182,000 after acquiring an additional 923,694 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,684,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,100,000 after acquiring an additional 123,329 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 21.3% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,451,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,352,000 after acquiring an additional 254,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,289,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,519,000 after acquiring an additional 56,304 shares in the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

