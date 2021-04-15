Zel Hits Market Capitalization of $18.20 Million (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 15th. One Zel coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zel has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zel has a market capitalization of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.61 or 0.00400416 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.41 or 0.00185261 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.28 or 0.00162771 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00005729 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000021 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official website for Zel is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

