Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sundial Growers Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company. It produces and grows cannabis strains. Sundial Growers Inc. is based in Calgary, Canada. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on SNDL. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Sundial Growers in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $1.15 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an underperform rating and set a $0.40 price target on shares of Sundial Growers in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Sundial Growers from a hold rating to a sell rating and increased their price target for the stock from $0.40 to $0.65 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.80.

Shares of SNDL opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. Sundial Growers has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $3.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 7.01.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNDL. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sundial Growers in the 4th quarter worth $386,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Sundial Growers during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sundial Growers by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 545,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sundial Growers by 128.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 326,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 183,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Sundial Growers Company Profile

Sundial Growers Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products for the adult-use market It is also involved in the production, distribution, and sale of ornamental plants and herbs in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

