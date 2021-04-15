Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) to Hold

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.62% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Molson Coors have lagged the industry in a year's time. The stock is further impacted by dismal top and bottom line results for fourth-quarter 2020. Decline in sales, lower financial volume, higher COGS per hectoliter and higher MG&A expenses hurt the bottom line. Net sales were mainly impacted by the COVID-induced weakness in Europe including on-premise restrictions in the U.K., which resulted in soft worldwide financial volume, as well as adverse channel mix. However, it is on track with its revitalization plan by streamlining the organization and reinvesting resources into its brands and capabilities. It is focused on building strength of its iconic core brands, growing above-premium portfolio, expanding beyond beer and investing in capabilities to drive top line growth. Moreover, it provided a decent view for 2021.”

TAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.69.

NYSE:TAP opened at $51.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $56.10. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.95.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.37). Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. On average, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,490.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,094.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $496,642.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,482.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,213,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,850,000 after buying an additional 345,487 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $820,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 48.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 34,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 11,208 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 771,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,864,000 after buying an additional 432,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $87,548,000. 40.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

