Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) to “Hold”

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Channel Advisor Corporation offers cloud-based e-commerce solutions and services. It solutions include marketplaces, comparison shopping, paid search, social campaigns, flex feeds, web stores and rich media. The company serves traditional retailers, online retailers, brand manufacturers and advertising agencies. Channel Advisor Corporation is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. “

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $24.50 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.54.

Shares of NYSE:ECOM opened at $25.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 0.99. ChannelAdvisor has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $28.94.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $40.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.97 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 16.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director Marshall Heinberg sold 13,000 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $291,980.00. Also, CEO David J. Spitz sold 336,843 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $8,842,128.75. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 390,424 shares of company stock valued at $10,124,648. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECOM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in ChannelAdvisor by 4,784.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 821,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,120,000 after buying an additional 804,194 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in ChannelAdvisor by 20.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 670,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after buying an additional 111,582 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ChannelAdvisor by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 435,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after buying an additional 48,415 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in ChannelAdvisor by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 347,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after buying an additional 37,585 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ChannelAdvisor by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

