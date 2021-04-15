Zacks Investment Research Lowers Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infineon Technologies designs, produces and sells semiconductors, the microchips which have enabled the information age, and have led to a vast increase in the speed, portability and capabilities of computers and a myriad other electronic devices. Infineon is active in providing application-oriented semiconductor solutions for use in sectors such as speech and data communications, peripherals, wireless communications, automotive and industrial electronics, security and chip cards as well as memory products. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on IFNNY. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.00.

OTCMKTS:IFNNY opened at $42.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.48 and its 200-day moving average is $37.38. Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of $16.36 and a 52-week high of $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $55.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.84, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Equities analysts predict that Infineon Technologies will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

