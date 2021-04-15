Zacks Investment Research Downgrades GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) to Hold

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GCM Grosvenor is an alternative asset management solutions provider with assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit and absolute return investment strategies. It operates principally in New York, Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul. GCM Grosvenor, formerly known as CF Finance Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Chicago. “

GCM Grosvenor stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,987. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.62. GCM Grosvenor has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $15.36.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $155.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GCM Grosvenor will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GCMG. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter valued at $7,539,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,320,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,960,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 53.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GCM Grosvenor

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

