Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) to Sell

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the investment in firms which are licensed to produce and sell medical marijuana. Its portfolio includes In The Zone, Peace Naturals, Whistler Medical Marijuana Co., ABcann, Hydropothecary, Vert Medical and Evergreen Medicinal Supply. Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Cronos Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cronos Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.93.

CRON opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 2.07. Cronos Group has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $15.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.63.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.25). Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 266.31%. The business had revenue of $17.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cronos Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 185,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $1,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 9,632,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,325,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jason Marc Adler sold 452,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $4,822,426.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,562,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,239,836.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,300,995 shares of company stock worth $23,851,386 over the last 90 days. 7.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRON. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cronos Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $459,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Cronos Group by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 13,239 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Cronos Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 551,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cronos Group by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

