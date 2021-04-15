Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) to Sell

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CreditCorp LTD is a limited liability company to act as a holding company, to coordinate the policy and administration of its subsidiaries and engage in investing activities. Credicorp’s principal objective is to coordinate and manage the business plans of its subsidiaries in an effort to implement universal banking services in Peru, while diversifying regionally. They conduct their financial business exclusively through its subsidiaries “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Credicorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.86.

BAP opened at $143.93 on Tuesday. Credicorp has a one year low of $110.47 and a one year high of $172.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The bank reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.48. Credicorp had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $944.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. On average, analysts expect that Credicorp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAP. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Credicorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 17.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

