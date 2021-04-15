Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) to Hold

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AIR FRANCE-KLM is an airline company. The Company’s core business is passenger transport, cargo transport, and aircraft maintenance services. The Group is the world leader in terms of international passenger traffic; and its cargo activity (not including integrators) and is one of the world’s major maintenance service providers. The Group structure is simple: a holding company with two airline subsidiaries. Air France-KLM has established a set of clearly defined commitments to ensure that its strategy of profitable growth goes hand in hand with environmental quality and social progress. “

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on AFLYY. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Air France-KLM stock opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.61. Air France-KLM has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $7.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.47.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter. Air France-KLM had a negative return on equity of 678.23% and a negative net margin of 38.76%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air France-KLM will post -17.14 EPS for the current year.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air France-KLM (AFLYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.