Zacks: Brokerages Expect salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.88 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) will report sales of $5.88 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.88 billion to $5.89 billion. salesforce.com reported sales of $4.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full year sales of $25.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.55 billion to $25.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $30.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.92 billion to $31.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Nord/LB downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.03.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.78, for a total transaction of $996,654.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,226,311.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,296 shares in the company, valued at $7,105,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,330 shares of company stock worth $16,324,564. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $4.98 on Friday, reaching $233.00. 5,039,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,249,615. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.75. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $148.00 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

