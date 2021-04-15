Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) will report $1.42 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.40 billion and the highest is $1.45 billion. Ovintiv reported sales of $2.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full year sales of $6.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $6.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ovintiv.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 89.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering raised Ovintiv from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ovintiv from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. CIBC raised Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $17.00 target price on Ovintiv and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.11.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $24.47 on Thursday. Ovintiv has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $28.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.07 and its 200 day moving average is $17.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.55%.

In other news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $188,543.70. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Ovintiv by 3,125.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Ovintiv by 2,631.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the third quarter worth about $104,000. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

