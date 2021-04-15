Zacks: Brokerages Expect Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $214.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) to announce $214.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $189.61 million and the highest is $243.36 million. Genmab A/S posted sales of $131.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Genmab A/S.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 50.99%. The firm had revenue of $327.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.86 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist lifted their price target on Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB opened at $34.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $44.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.37.

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

