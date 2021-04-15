Zacks: Brokerages Expect General Electric (NYSE:GE) to Post $0.02 EPS

Equities analysts predict that General Electric (NYSE:GE) will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for General Electric’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. General Electric reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Electric will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GE. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 11th. DZ Bank upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.93.

Shares of GE traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.55. 50,016,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,614,219. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.17 and a 200 day moving average of $10.63. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $14.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 429,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 78,191 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 27,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 12,146 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 29,659 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 49.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,035,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 102.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,101,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,364 shares in the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

