Zacks: Brokerages Expect BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) will announce $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for BrightView’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.15. BrightView reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 500%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that BrightView will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BrightView.

Get BrightView alerts:

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. BrightView had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $554.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. BrightView’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

BV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of BrightView from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BV. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in BrightView during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,661,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightView during the 4th quarter worth approximately $570,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BrightView by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,117,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,134,000 after purchasing an additional 458,156 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BrightView by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,205,000 after purchasing an additional 420,981 shares during the period. Finally, Taal Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BrightView in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,780,000. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BV traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.35. 1,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.39. BrightView has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $18.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.87 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.31.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BrightView (BV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.