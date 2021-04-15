Zacks: Brokerages Expect Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) to Post -$0.39 EPS

Analysts predict that Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) will announce earnings per share of ($0.39) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Altimmune’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.03). Altimmune reported earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altimmune will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to $1.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to $6.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Altimmune.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.67. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a negative net margin of 659.33%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALT. B. Riley increased their target price on Altimmune from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Altimmune in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

In related news, Director Philip Hodges sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $96,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,394.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALT. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Altimmune in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,465,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Altimmune by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 992,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after purchasing an additional 495,943 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 4th quarter valued at $1,823,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Altimmune by 278.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 153,447 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 4th quarter valued at $1,434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

ALT stock opened at $12.95 on Thursday. Altimmune has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $35.10. The firm has a market cap of $481.09 million, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.01.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focused developing treatments for liver disease, immune modulating therapies, and vaccines. The company develops HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine to provide for protection after a single intranasal administration; NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate; and AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine to protect against COVID-19 Its preclinical stage products include ALT-801, a novel peptide-based dual GLP-1/Glucagon receptor agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ALT-702, an investigational tumor immunostimulant for treating cancer.

