Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $231.00 Million

Analysts expect Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) to announce sales of $231.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $229.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $232.50 million. Oxford Industries reported sales of $160.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full year sales of $966.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $963.10 million to $974.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $995.28 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $221.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.02 million. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Oxford Industries from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Oxford Industries from $75.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Oxford Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

OXM traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.29. 266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,888. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 1.61. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $33.87 and a fifty-two week high of $94.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $426,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,327. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Oxford Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

