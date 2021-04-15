Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) to Post $2.52 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) will post earnings of $2.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.00. Meritage Homes reported earnings of $1.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full-year earnings of $11.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $14.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $14.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.58 to $21.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Meritage Homes.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.61. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Meritage Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.67.

Shares of NYSE MTH traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.81. The company had a trading volume of 211,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,530. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. Meritage Homes has a 12 month low of $36.99 and a 12 month high of $117.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.14.

In other news, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total value of $451,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 440 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $38,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,497 shares of company stock worth $1,387,103 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at $128,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meritage Homes (MTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.