Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Analysts expect Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.52. Associated Banc reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.68. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $273.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.82 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASB shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

In related news, EVP John A. Utz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $57,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,336.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Williams sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $55,033.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,174.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 155,597 shares of company stock valued at $3,145,126. 2.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the third quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the third quarter worth $165,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ASB traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $21.82. 987,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,540. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Associated Banc has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is presently 36.55%.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

