Zacks: Analysts Expect WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) to Post $0.68 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for WNS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. WNS posted earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WNS will report full year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $224.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.87 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 19.39%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WNS. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of WNS from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of WNS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of WNS in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.73.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of WNS by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,834,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,170,000 after purchasing an additional 30,099 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of WNS by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,669,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,276,000 after buying an additional 37,704 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of WNS by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,161,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,691,000 after buying an additional 266,665 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of WNS by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 989,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,270,000 after buying an additional 166,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of WNS by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 960,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,197,000 after buying an additional 23,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WNS traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.12. 139,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.93. WNS has a twelve month low of $38.76 and a twelve month high of $78.07.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

