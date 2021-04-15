Zacks: Analysts Expect TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) to Post -$0.30 EPS

Equities research analysts expect TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) to announce ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for TripAdvisor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.09). TripAdvisor reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 528.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that TripAdvisor will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.68. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TripAdvisor.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The travel company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.12 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%.

TRIP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of TripAdvisor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.65.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,220,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,583,587 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $45,576,000 after purchasing an additional 820,640 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,075,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439,195 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $41,420,000 after purchasing an additional 463,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 194.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,057 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $19,571,000 after purchasing an additional 448,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

TRIP traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.70. The stock had a trading volume of 15,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,942,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.79 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.23. TripAdvisor has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $64.95.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

