Zacks: Analysts Expect Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $282.48 Million

Analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) will announce $282.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $289.80 million and the lowest is $275.80 million. Prosperity Bancshares posted sales of $290.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $294.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.41 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share.

PB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist upped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.09.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $187,234.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total transaction of $137,444.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,456,012.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,458 shares of company stock worth $481,019 in the last 90 days. 4.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 252,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,528,000 after purchasing an additional 14,342 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 220,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,325,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 443.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,664,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,293 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $3,461,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 85.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 25,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 11,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PB traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.04. 2,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,742. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $44.79 and a 12 month high of $83.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

