Zacks: Analysts Expect EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $85.88 Million

Brokerages expect that EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) will report sales of $85.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $72.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $92.21 million. EPR Properties posted sales of $135.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full year sales of $391.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $376.04 million to $410.44 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $480.94 million, with estimates ranging from $433.89 million to $521.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EPR Properties.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.60). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America raised EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.13.

NYSE:EPR traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.52. 424,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,697. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.46 and a beta of 1.82. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $20.62 and a 1 year high of $51.84. The company has a current ratio of 15.50, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

In other EPR Properties news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $134,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 56.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after acquiring an additional 188,800 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 3.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the third quarter valued at about $272,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the third quarter valued at about $928,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 338.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 95,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 73,906 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EPR Properties (EPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.