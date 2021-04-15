Zacks: Analysts Expect Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.34 Billion

Brokerages expect Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to post $6.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.41 billion and the lowest is $6.25 billion. Dollar Tree reported sales of $6.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full year sales of $26.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.77 billion to $26.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $27.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.73 billion to $27.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.11.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $114.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.28. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $72.12 and a one year high of $120.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $403,647.66. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,364,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 25,748.1% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,190,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,636 shares during the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $75,628,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,866,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,857,000 after buying an additional 589,938 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 535.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 484,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,391,000 after buying an additional 408,652 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

