Zacks: Analysts Expect Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Criteo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.56. Criteo posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Criteo will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.74. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Criteo.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Criteo from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Criteo from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Criteo from $20.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Criteo from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Criteo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.53.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO opened at $36.97 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.61. Criteo has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $39.07. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 1.05.

In other Criteo news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,365 shares of company stock valued at $147,845. Company insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTO. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 69,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Criteo by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 14,131 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Criteo in the first quarter valued at about $290,000. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Criteo in the 4th quarter worth about $964,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 331,541 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,800,000 after purchasing an additional 58,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

