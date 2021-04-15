Zacks: Analysts Expect CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) to Post -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) to report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CohBar’s earnings. CohBar also posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CohBar will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CohBar.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CWBR. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of CohBar from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CohBar in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of CohBar by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 35,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 20,075 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CohBar by 312.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 60,832 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in CohBar during the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CohBar by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 19,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of CohBar by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 364,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 64,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CWBR opened at $1.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.44. CohBar has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 10.26 and a quick ratio of 10.26.

CohBar Company Profile

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

