Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.83 Billion

Equities analysts expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) to report $1.83 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.80 billion and the highest is $1.86 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies reported sales of $1.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full-year sales of $7.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.81 billion to $7.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.26 billion to $8.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share.

WAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.71.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 5,868 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $440,569.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,429.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WAB stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.68. 1,032,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,670. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.17. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12-month low of $46.63 and a 12-month high of $84.32. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.51%.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

