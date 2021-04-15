Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) to Announce $0.48 EPS

Brokerages expect The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) to post earnings per share of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Macerich’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. The Macerich posted earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Macerich will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Macerich.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.72). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Macerich from $11.50 to $11.20 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.30.

MAC stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.44. The company had a trading volume of 53,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,137,165. The Macerich has a 1 year low of $5.43 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.98 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.95%.

In other news, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 24,562,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $497,400,021.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Macerich by 9.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of The Macerich by 7.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in The Macerich by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Macerich by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,561,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,602,000 after acquiring an additional 55,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 168,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 40,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

