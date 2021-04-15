Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) will announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Immatics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.31). The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immatics will report full year earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.51). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Immatics.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IMTX. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Immatics from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Immatics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Immatics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immatics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Immatics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immatics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immatics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $618,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immatics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,968,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IMTX opened at $12.07 on Friday. Immatics has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day moving average of $10.96.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

