Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.69 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) will post sales of $65.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Golar LNG Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $73.08 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $58.29 million. Golar LNG Partners posted sales of $67.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golar LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $277.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $258.65 million to $298.08 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $274.00 million, with estimates ranging from $269.49 million to $278.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Golar LNG Partners.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $69.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.57 million. Golar LNG Partners had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 9.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.55 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley lowered Golar LNG Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Golar LNG Partners in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Golar LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Golar LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Golar LNG Partners in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Golar LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Golar LNG Partners stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.53. 447,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,747. The firm has a market cap of $244.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Golar LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $3.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Golar LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.88%.

About Golar LNG Partners

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Indonesia, Brazil, Jordan, Jamaica, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 2, 2021, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

