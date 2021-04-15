Zacks: Analysts Anticipate EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) to Post $1.39 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) will report earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.40. EastGroup Properties reported earnings per share of $1.31 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full year earnings of $5.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.68 to $5.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.97 to $6.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EastGroup Properties.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.33. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 33.84%. The firm had revenue of $92.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EGP. Zacks Investment Research cut EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research raised EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 59,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EGP traded down $2.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.54. 103,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,843. EastGroup Properties has a 52-week low of $94.38 and a 52-week high of $153.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.38 and a 200-day moving average of $139.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.45%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

