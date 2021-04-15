Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) to Post $1.95 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) will post $1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.46. DTE Energy posted earnings per share of $1.66 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full-year earnings of $7.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.06 to $7.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $7.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DTE Energy.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS.

DTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.46.

In other DTE Energy news, Director David A. Thomas purchased 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.56 per share, for a total transaction of $49,991.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,068 shares in the company, valued at $261,726.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total transaction of $124,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,498.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DTE traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.72. The stock had a trading volume of 639,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,172. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $92.39 and a 1 year high of $138.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.68 and its 200-day moving average is $124.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.085 per share. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

