Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) to post ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.08). Canopy Growth posted earnings per share of ($1.16) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full-year earnings of ($2.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($2.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($2.22). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 312.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded Canopy Growth from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Canopy Growth from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Canopy Growth currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 196.9% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 30,975 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter valued at $497,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 1,375.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

CGC opened at $27.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.50. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $56.50.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

