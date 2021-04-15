Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) to Post $0.66 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Belden’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.70. Belden posted earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Belden will report full-year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Belden.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. Belden had a positive return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BDC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Truist boosted their target price on Belden from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Belden currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.79.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Belden by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,866,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,907,000 after purchasing an additional 76,415 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Belden by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,968,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,472,000 after buying an additional 566,254 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 945,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,596,000 after purchasing an additional 48,251 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 802,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,624,000 after acquiring an additional 23,053 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Belden in the third quarter worth about $18,498,000.

Shares of BDC stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,590. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.16. Belden has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $54.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is 4.42%.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

