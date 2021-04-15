Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) to Post -$0.20 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.15). Allena Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Allena Pharmaceuticals.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Allena Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

NASDAQ:ALNA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.20. 840,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,096,197. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.51. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $3.39. The company has a current ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $68.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 28,858 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 510,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 101,360 shares during the period. Finally, Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

