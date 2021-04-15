Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.89 Million (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded down 25.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.82 or 0.00002886 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded down 31.3% against the dollar. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market capitalization of $18.25 million and $12.89 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00067426 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $171.31 or 0.00271886 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004563 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $466.65 or 0.00740614 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00023885 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62,928.06 or 0.99872137 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $542.31 or 0.00860687 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol launched on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

